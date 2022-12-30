Win Stuff
Your Friday is looking wet and rainy

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 12/29
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures falling into the low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy but rain and storms will move in during the morning hours. The rain will linger into the afternoon before tapering off after sunset. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

A few showers will possible Saturday morning, but the afternoon will be nicer. Highs will make it into the low 70s for New Year’s Eve. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s as we ring in the new year.

New Year’s Day will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Scattered T-Storms will move in on Monday as a system swings through the southeast. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be rainy with a good chance of widespread thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

