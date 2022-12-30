Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris.

Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses.

“As far as first-hand information, we’ve not received any information from any individuals other than we have two, per-se, eye witnesses who have called in and spoken with other officers, but as of this date, have not come in to meet with us,” Hopkins said.

“They have stated that they saw something immediately following the incident when the shooting happened. At this point, those individuals have not elected to come in and sit down with us so we can conduct an interview to go forward with it.”

Hopkins said he believed that information is vital to the case and asked the community to come forward.

“We really need the public, if you’ve seen something, to come in and let us know about it,” Hopkins said. “Call us. We’ll come to you. The first-hand information is what we need from the public, and that will help us effect the arrest.”

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 21 at a residence on East Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway.

Hopkins encourages anyone with information to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (601) 735-3192.

