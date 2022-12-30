Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings

Waynesboro police asking for public's help in finding the shooter that killed two people last...
Waynesboro police asking for public's help in finding the shooter that killed two people last week(ap newsroom)
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris.

Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses.

“As far as first-hand information, we’ve not received any information from any individuals other than we have two, per-se, eye witnesses who have called in and spoken with other officers, but as of this date, have not come in to meet with us,” Hopkins said.

“They have stated that they saw something immediately following the incident when the shooting happened. At this point, those individuals have not elected to come in and sit down with us so we can conduct an interview to go forward with it.”

Hopkins said he believed that information is vital to the case and asked the community to come forward.

“We really need the public, if you’ve seen something, to come in and let us know about it,” Hopkins said. “Call us. We’ll come to you. The first-hand information is what we need from the public, and that will help us effect the arrest.”

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 21 at a residence on East Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway.

Hopkins encourages anyone with information to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (601) 735-3192.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Hattiesburg family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the 99,000 lbs. crane fell off of the trailer that...
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.

Latest News

Judge William "Billy" Andrews knows his way around a courtroom
‘New’ judge an old hand at Lamar County bench
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 12/29
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 12/29
Project Linus
Project Linus comes to the Pine Belt