Things to know before celebrating NYE in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia is proud to partner with Experience Columbia to host this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Main Street will be open during the morning hours Saturday, and around mid-morning, it may close at Second Street between the stage and the Christmas tree.

After 2 p.m., Main Street from the Courthouse to Church Street will close. There will be no vehicles parked on Main Street for the afternoon or during the event.

Chairs are allowed; however, they can not be directly placed in front of the stage. This area will be a standing room only. No canopies will be allowed either.

Food options will be available downtown, and regular restaurants will be open.

Extra security measures have been taken. Columbia PD, Experience Columbia’s Security Team, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol along with other security will be present.

The agenda for the night includes:

98 West takes the stage at 7 p.m.

Chapel Hart at 8 p.m.

Ya Boy Don King at 10 p.m.

Fireworks at midnight

City Ordinance prohibits the shooting of fireworks in neighborhoods.

City offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, but they will reopen Tuesday at 8 am.

Police and Fire Services are always standing ready to respond. Sanitation services will also operate at normal hours on Monday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.