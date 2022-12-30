Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Things to know before celebrating NYE in Columbia

-
-((Photo source: Experience Columbia))
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia is proud to partner with Experience Columbia to host this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Main Street will be open during the morning hours Saturday, and around mid-morning, it may close at Second Street between the stage and the Christmas tree.

After 2 p.m., Main Street from the Courthouse to Church Street will close. There will be no vehicles parked on Main Street for the afternoon or during the event.

Chairs are allowed; however, they can not be directly placed in front of the stage. This area will be a standing room only. No canopies will be allowed either.

Food options will be available downtown, and regular restaurants will be open.

Extra security measures have been taken. Columbia PD, Experience Columbia’s Security Team, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol along with other security will be present.

The agenda for the night includes:

  • 98 West takes the stage at 7 p.m.
  • Chapel Hart at 8 p.m.
  • Ya Boy Don King at 10 p.m.
  • Fireworks at midnight

City Ordinance prohibits the shooting of fireworks in neighborhoods.

City offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, but they will reopen Tuesday at 8 am.

Police and Fire Services are always standing ready to respond. Sanitation services will also operate at normal hours on Monday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the 99,000 lbs. crane fell off of the trailer that...
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite...
Contractor shoots at thieves stealing truck, robbing plumbers at worksite: police
The suspect is wanted in connection to stolen credit cards reportedly used at the Walmart on...
HPD seeking suspect in credit card fraud investigation
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/30
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/30
WDAM 7′s Rex Thompson looks back at 2022 Hurricane Season
WDAM 7′s Rex Thompson looks back at 2022 Hurricane Season
FCSO said, on Thursday, they were assisted by DNA K9 “Rambeaux,” along with students and...
Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested Michael Abbey after a short car chase and foot pursuit.
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest