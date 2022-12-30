Staying motivated with New Years goals

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The ‘New Year, New Me,’ is often worn out every year quickly by optimistic people looking to make health changes.

Many fall short. and oftentimes, many fall short because they are the only one in the home eating healthy or working out, therapist Danyella Terrell said.

“If I have a support group, whether it be someone who lives in a house or someone who’s connected to me, an accountability partner that will say, ‘Hey, Danyella, we’re getting up every morning. We’re going to meet at this place at this time and we’re going to do x y z,’ then the workout is easy,” said Terrell.

Terrell suggested bailing on the year-long picture and go with SMART goals.

SMART equals specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely.

“To have a New Year’s resolution is crazy,” said Terrell. “We’ve been living this current lifestyle for so long, that it’s a shock when we say I’m going all year and I’m going to work out every day.”

Many people get deterred from the goal seeming unattainable in the long run, but it could be best to think short-term at first.

“If you’ve never worked out or you’ve never been consistent with anything for longer than 30 days, then start there,” said Terrell. “At the end of that 30 days, you now have an opportunity to say ‘Hey, it wasn’t so bad.’”

According to Forbes, 80 percent of people will bail on a New Years resolution by February.

