Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest

Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested Michael Abbey after a short car chase and foot pursuit.
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested Michael Abbey after a short car chase and foot pursuit.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.

According to the deputies, a vehicle approached the checkpoint before abruptly turning around and fleeing down Monroe Road. The deputies then gave pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Abbey, led deputies on a shot police chase before pulling into the driveway of a residence at 1400 Monroe Road and running on foot. Deputy Bailey chased after Abbey and was able to bring him into custody successfully.

Abbey is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended driver’s license and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility to await his initial court appearance.

A female passenger in Abbey’s car was not arrested.

Sheriff Joe Berlin praised the deputies’ quick actions and teamwork.

“Great job by our patrol deputies in bringing the vehicle and foot pursuit to a safe and swift conclusion,” Berlin said. “Run all you want; you’re just gonna go to jail tired.”

