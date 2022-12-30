Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Pine Belt restaurants preparing to serve ‘good luck’ lunches on New Year’s Day

Pine Belt residents want traditional New Year's meal
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt restaurants are preparing to serve special traditional meals on New Year’s Day that include black-eyed peas and cabbage.

Those foods, along with other favorites like greens or cornbread, are supposed to bring luck in the new year.

Hattiesburg’s Gratefull Soul will open on Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will served a lunch of black-eyed peas cabbage, pork chops, collard greens and cornbread.

“The tradition is that you eat this plate on New Year’s Day and it sets you up for the whole year to come and as always, we need a better next year probably, than this year,” said Grant Ford, co-owner and operator of Gratefull Soul.

Also, both of the Hub City locations of the Keg & Barrel will serve a “good luck” lunch that day, beginning at 11 a.m.

Keg & Barrel will add fried chicken and mashed potatoes to its plates of cabbage and black-eyed peas.

K&B will serve plates that day until the food runs out.

“It’s just a good way to kick off the new year, good food, good friends, good people, good drinks, just luck and fortune, I think we could all use a little bit of that,” said Shawn McDaniel, bar manager for the Keg & Barrel, 1315 Hardy Street.

Some say the pork served with these meals represents prosperity, while others say the cornbread stands for gold.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Hattiesburg family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the 99,000 lbs. crane fell off of the trailer that...
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI: 3 young girls from Belden, Miss. found safe

Latest News

Heather Bayes of Hattiesburg works out at Crunch Fitness Wednesday.
Fitness centers gearing up for those resolving to get in shape in 2023
Improvements include light fixtures, signage and structural improvements.
14 Sumrall businesses to get improvements through facade grants
14 Sumrall businesses to get improvements through facade grants
Facade grants to improve Sumrall Businesses
This is one of the busiest times of the year for returns across retail stores.
Pine Belt businesses prepare for massive amounts of returns