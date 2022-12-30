‘New’ judge an old hand at Lamar County bench

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For Judge Billy Andrews, returning to the bench in Lamar County will be very much a case of been there, done that.

Andrews temporarily will preside over the county and youth courts in Lamar County after Judge Brad Touchstone was appointed to fill a vacancy on the 15th District Circuit Court.

Andrews previously held the position for more than a decade before retiring in 2018.

In his return to the bench, he said his time will be dedicated to helping the youth.

“Well, it’s like anything,” Andrews said. “A lot of kids benefit from being in the system and some don’t. The problem with any youth court and dealing with children is that, a lot of times, we don’t have the resources that it would really take to properly serve them, so we just do the best we can.”

Andrews will hold the position until Gov. Tate Reeves appoints a permanent judge.

