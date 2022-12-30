Mega Million top prize grows to $685M

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, with an estimated $685 million at stake, has players picking their numbers in hopes of becoming a Friday night Mega Millions millionaire.

The estimated cash value for a ticket matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball is $347.8 million. The jackpot is the fourth largest in Mega Millions history and the 10th largest of all U.S. lottery jackpots.

There have been 21 Mega Millions drawings since the Oct. 14 $502 million jackpot was awarded to two players – one from Florida and one from California.

The winning numbers from the Dec. 27, 2022, Mega Millions drawing were 9-13-36-59-61 and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 2. That drawing yielded five tickets nationally matching the first five numbers. Each of those tickets was worth $1 million, including a ticket sold in Vancleave, Miss.

Those players could have won $2 million each had they added the $1 Megaplier option when they purchased their tickets.

In total, the Dec. 27 Mega Millions drawing produced 1,945,697 tickets winning non-jackpot prizes, including 44 winners of at least $10,000; three of the 44 won $20,000, because the player purchased the Megaplier for an extra dollar.

“We’re happy to see so many players enjoying Mega Millions,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “It gets exciting to see jackpots grow, but we always encourage people to play responsibly.”

By law, the Mississippi Lottery transfers net proceeds to the state. The first $80 million each fiscal year goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million in a fiscal year are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

Due to the New Year’s Day holiday, the Mississippi Lottery Office in Flowood will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, but it will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

