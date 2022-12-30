Laurel Housing Authority receives high PHAS score

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority recently received its Department of Housing and Urban Development Public Housing Assessment System Sore.

LHA scored 97 out of a possible 100 during the 2022 Fiscal Year. This is one of the highest scores they have ever received.

“This score reflects the hard work of our staff and the cooperative partnership with our residents who work hand-and-hand with us to maintain the highest HUD standards,” said LHA Assistant Executive Director Felicia Jackson.

PHAS is the system that HUD uses to assess a public housing authority’s performance in managing its public housing programs.

Housing authorities are assessed under this system annually unless they score above 80 points. HUD uses a centralized system to collect individual subsystem scores using various sub-indicators and produces a composite PHAS score representing the public housing authority’s performance management.

PHAS uses a 100-point scoring system based on four categories of indicators:

PASS (Physical Assessment Subsystem) - 40 points: This is used to determine whether public housing units are decent, safe, sanitary and in good repair. It also determines the level at which the PHA is maintaining its public housing in accordance with housing condition standards.

FASS (Financial Assessment Subsystem) - 25 points: This is used to measure the financial condition of each public housing project.

MASS (Management Assessment Subsystem) - 25 points: This is used to assess the AMP’s and PHA’s management operations capabilities.

CFP (Capital Fund Program) - 10 points: This is used to examine the period it takes a PHA to obligate the funds provided to it from the Capital Fund program. Ultimately, the purpose is for PHAs to obligate 90% or more of these funds as quickly as possible, no later than two years after funds become available. It is also used to modernize and develop units, improve overall occupancy and meet HUD’s Strategic Plan goal to “Meet the Need for Quality Affordable Rental Homes.”

