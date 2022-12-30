Win Stuff
Growth of computer science across the state

Computer science classes getting backing from upstairs
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After seeing massive growth in the initial stages of the 2022-2023 school year, Gov. Tate Reeves is calling for Mississippi to allocate $1 million to computer science initiatives at the upcoming session.

According to a post made by Reeves on social media, Mississippi saw a 106 percent increase in students taking computer science classes this past year alone.

“I think if school districts can focus on the career technical education programs and infuse the technology-based instruction throughout the curriculum on the secondary level, I think that is a huge start,” Perry Central High School Principal Joshua Yeager said. “I also believe that on the elementary level, we’ve got to focus on incorporating the basics and advancing it through our middle school as well.”

House Bill 633 will require all schools to offer computer science instruction by 2024-2025.

