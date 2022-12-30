Carey’s Knight logs 750th career coaching win

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WDAM) -William Carey University head men’s basketball coach Steve Knight picked up career win number 750 as his Crusaders defeated Coastal Georgia 67-57 Thursday afternoon in the Southern States Athletic Conference/Sun Conference Challenge.

The Crusaders got off to a slow start, finding themselves down 19-2 after 10 minutes of play.

However, over the final 10 minutes of the first half, Carey outscored the Mariners 28-7 to take a 30-26 halftime lead.

Coming out of the break, WCU continued its hot shooting, as the Crusaders pushed their lead to as many as 19 points in the second half and never looked back.

Emile Kazeneza led the way, finishing with 11 points and 14 rebounds to post a double double. Willie Moody chipped in 11 points, with Arturro Bingham finishing with 10 points.

WCU returns to action Friday, as the Crusaders continue play in the SSAC/Sun Challenge, as they take on Webber International. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:15 pm.

