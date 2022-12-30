Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Biloxi man sentenced to federal prison for crash killing Keesler airman

Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court several months after he pleaded...
Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court several months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for crashing his truck at Keesler Air Force Base while under the influence of drugs, killing one airman and injuring three others in July 2021.

Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court several months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI.

Authorities say Bennett was working as a civilian contractor for the base in July 2021 when his truck plowed into four airmen who were walking. Prosecutors say drug tests confirmed Bennett had fentanyl and other drugs in his system.

Bennett will now serve 10 years in prison, with five years of supervised release.

Family remembers airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month prior

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the 99,000 lbs. crane fell off of the trailer that...
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
A contractor reportedly shot at thieves who robbed plumbers and stole his truck from a worksite...
Contractor shoots at thieves stealing truck, robbing plumbers at worksite: police
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
The suspect is wanted in connection to stolen credit cards reportedly used at the Walmart on...
HPD seeking suspect in credit card fraud investigation

Latest News

Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
William Carey University men's basketball coach Steve Knight logged his 750th career coaching...
Carey’s Knight logs 750th career coaching win
According to Forbes, nearly 80 percent of people bail on their resolution by February.
Staying motivated with New Years goals
Gov. Reeves is calling for $1 million in computer science initiatives across the state.
Growth of computer science across the state