12/30 Ryan’s “Stormy” Friday Morning Forecast

Showers and storms move through the middle part of the day, but dry out for New Year’s Eve.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s been over a week since that dry, Arctic air moved in with very little rain, but today will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Pine Belt. Now this isn’t a “First Alert Weather Day” or anything...I’d like to be clear on that...but there is a “very low/marginal” risk of severe weather in the area. The line of storms associated with the front has had a history of a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, but so far there has been no significant areas of rotation or Tornado Warnings. That’s all in line with what we’ve been saying all week: that showers and storms were likely but that it didn’t look like a very organized or concerning system. Still, it’s just one of those days when it would be a good idea to have a warning system handy...either a weather radio or our WDAM First Alert app.

The very low risk today will really only be associated with the leading edge of the line of storms, and once that passes things will improve rapidly. You’ll still likely see rain in the area into the evening, but the chance of a strong thunderstorm or tornado drops to zero once the line passes you. Here’s the current timing:

Western Third (Walthall, Lawrence, Simpson, Jeff. Davis, and Marion): arrives between now and 9:30 am.

Central Third (Smith, Covington, Lamar, Pearl River, Jasper, Jones, Forrest, and Stone): arrives between 10 am -11:30 am

Eastern Third (Clarke, Wayne, Perry, Greene, and George): arrives between 12:30 pm- 2 PM

Once again, not much is expected out of this afternoon, but it’s always better to err on the side of caution with thunderstorms in South MS!

