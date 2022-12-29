Sumrall has narrowed alcohol ordinance down to 3 options

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Board of Aldermen have compiled three different ordinances for consideration regarding alcohol in the town.

One ordinance mirrors that of Lamar County, while the other two address concerns of locals and board members, including curfews on sales and potential punishment for ordinance infractions.

“It is important to allow time to work through the process,” Sumrall Mayor Joel Lofton said. “Each of us were elected to represent the people here. Providing time to allow folks to reach out and contact their alderpersons, that’s the right thing to do.”

The board of aldermen will consider these options at the previously scheduled meeting on Jan. 3, 2023.

Though the ordinances likely to discussed at the meeting, one does not have to be adopted.

