Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sumrall has narrowed alcohol ordinance down to 3 options

Sumrall alcohol ordinances to be considered
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Board of Aldermen have compiled three different ordinances for consideration regarding alcohol in the town.

One ordinance mirrors that of Lamar County, while the other two address concerns of locals and board members, including curfews on sales and potential punishment for ordinance infractions.

“It is important to allow time to work through the process,” Sumrall Mayor Joel Lofton said. “Each of us were elected to represent the people here. Providing time to allow folks to reach out and contact their alderpersons, that’s the right thing to do.”

The board of aldermen will consider these options at the previously scheduled meeting on Jan. 3, 2023.

Though the ordinances likely to discussed at the meeting, one does not have to be adopted.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tajifa Massey, 39, of Humble, Texas
Texas man arrested after woman injured in alleged aggravated assault in Jones Co.
(File)
Columbia man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 586
According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters saved about 95% of the structure.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
(File)
Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
The 2022 Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period lasted from 6 am, Dec. 23 - midnight, Dec....
MS Hwy Patrol releases 2022 Christmas Holiday enforcement totals

Latest News

Eight different people have damaged vehicles after vandalism spree.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree
Heather Bayes of Hattiesburg works out at Crunch Fitness Wednesday.
Fitness centers gearing up for those resolving to get in shape in 2023
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Hattiesburg family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
Nearly 5000 stops made in a four day period by MHP statewide.
MHP wraps up Christmas enforcement period, preparing for NYE