Study suggests heart attacks more prevalent during holiday season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The holidays are a reason to gather together and can also be stressful, giving some people heart attacks.

A recent study noted that more cardiac deaths occur on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1 than on any other days of the year.

Cardiologist at Hattiesburg Clinic, Dr. Christopher Douglas, is currently on call working in the ICU which has reached its maximum capacity.

Douglas says cardiac events can be caused by a disruption of routine, overindulgence in food and alcohol consumption.

“One of the most important things you can do is remember that even though this is a stressful time, it’s a time that you’ve still got to take care of yourself,” Douglas said. “And you can’t forget all the other problems that we have the rest of the year, meaning making sure your blood pressure is under control, you watch your diet, exercise and other healthy lifestyle activities.”

One small way Douglas said you can keep your heart healthy during the holidays is to cut back on your salt intake.

