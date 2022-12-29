Roads to close Saturday for Midnight on Front Street event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few of the main downtown roads will close in preparation for Midnight on Front Street, Hattiesburg’s 2022 NYE Celebration, on Saturday.

At 4 p.m., the following roads in Downtown Hattiesburg will close for event set-up:

West Front Street, between Forrest Street and Mobile Street.

East Pine Street, between Forrest Street and Mobile Street.

Main Street, between Railroad and Batson Street.

Mobile Street will remain open to traffic until 11 p.m. to prepare for the fireworks. The drop zones for fireworks at Midnight will close at 11 p.m.

Main Street, between E Railroad Street & Buschman Street

East Front Street, between Mobile Street and Evans Street.

All roads will reopen between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Sunday.

To learn more about the event, entertainment schedules and more, visit hburgnye.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.