Roads to close Saturday for Midnight on Front Street event
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few of the main downtown roads will close in preparation for Midnight on Front Street, Hattiesburg’s 2022 NYE Celebration, on Saturday.
At 4 p.m., the following roads in Downtown Hattiesburg will close for event set-up:
- West Front Street, between Forrest Street and Mobile Street.
- East Pine Street, between Forrest Street and Mobile Street.
- Main Street, between Railroad and Batson Street.
- Mobile Street will remain open to traffic until 11 p.m. to prepare for the fireworks.
- The drop zones for fireworks at Midnight will close at 11 p.m.
- Main Street, between E Railroad Street & Buschman Street
- East Front Street, between Mobile Street and Evans Street.
All roads will reopen between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Sunday.
To learn more about the event, entertainment schedules and more, visit hburgnye.com.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.