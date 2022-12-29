Project Linus comes to the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Linus Van Pelt is well-known for his blue blanket on the pages of “Peanuts.”

Project Linus is all about blankets, too, and one day hopes to have the name recognition of an icon.

The non-profit organization may be nationwide, but its design, at heart, is all about local and spreading hugs through homemade blankets.

The project offers security blankets to children who need them most. The blankets are donated locally and distributed locally, given to children who have experienced trauma or are in the hospital with an illness.

Victoria Buckalew, Forrest/Lamar County Chapter coordinator, said she found out about the organization through her full-time job.

“We were discussing our volunteer time off that is given to us by our employer,” Buckalew said. “I realized I had not used mine and a friend had suggested to make blankets for Project Linus.

“So, I started looking up my local chapter and we did not have one. So, I saw a need and I was determined to fill a need.”

Buckalew said she hoped to expand Linus to other counties over the next few years.

The Forrest/Lamar County Chapter, launched only last month, boasts more than 30 volunteers.

Buckalew said that if a need is known, a child will receive a blanket, Needs range from children in child protective services to the kids of deployed military.

Handmade blankets can be crocheted, fleece tied, quilted or any other style, as long as it is handmade.

Five drop-off locations have been set up in the Pine Belt to drop off blankets, including:

Revolution Fitness, Hattiesburg

Petal Nutrition, Petal

Resolution Fitness, Petal

Steam Craft Coffee & Cafe, Purvis

Buildings & Carports, Baxterville.

For more information on volunteering with the Forrest/Lamar County Chapter, contact Buckalew at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088209558500.

