Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte changes mind, declaring for 2023 NFL Draft

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has changed his mind and decided to move on to the next level.

He tweeted his decision on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
LSU didn't reach the CFP or win the SEC Championship, but the Tigers have the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of the Florida sun and finish 2022 the right way.

Earlier in the day, head coach Brian Kelly said Boutte would be “unavailable” for the Citrus Bowl and will not play against Purdue.

Kelly added Boutte was enrolled at LSU for the spring semester.

The 6-foot, 205-pound junior from New Iberia caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Boutte had announced earlier in the month that he planned to play his senior season for the Tigers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Hattiesburg family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
Victims shot after tracking down their stolen car, JPD says
-
HPD seeking 2 suspects caught on video

Latest News

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Three JSU starters announce return to Tigers, along with new commitments
Tulane fans sendoff the team to the Cotton Bowl. (Source: Garland Gillen)
Tulane fans send the Green Wave off to the Cotton Bowl
‘Swing your sword‘: MSU trailer honors legacy of Coach Mike Leach
‘Swing your sword‘: MSU trailer honors legacy of Coach Mike Leach
National Signing Day
Local players sign National Letters of Intent