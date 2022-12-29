LSU WR Kayshon Boutte changes mind, declaring for 2023 NFL Draft
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has changed his mind and decided to move on to the next level.
He tweeted his decision on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Earlier in the day, head coach Brian Kelly said Boutte would be “unavailable” for the Citrus Bowl and will not play against Purdue.
Kelly added Boutte was enrolled at LSU for the spring semester.
The 6-foot, 205-pound junior from New Iberia caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Boutte had announced earlier in the month that he planned to play his senior season for the Tigers.
