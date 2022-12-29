Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people in Lamar County are working on repairing their vehicles after falling victim to an unknown vandal.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has reported eight different incidents between Christmas Eve and Dec. 28 off of Oak Grove Road where cars had windows shattered due to a pellet or BB gun.

Currently, there is no evidence to point a certain suspect, but LCSO Major Mike Harlin asks the community to help the Sheriff’s Office with any resources they may have .

“If you have a ring camera or some type of recording devices that we could look at, that can potentially lead to a suspect that we could possibly make an arrest from there or as quickly as possible, that would be very helpful,” said Harlin.

Even without recording devices, Harlin encourages neighbors in these communities to remain alert and be on the look out for anything unusual.

“Be aware of who’s in your neighborhood,” said Harlin. “If you see something suspicious, call the Sheriff’s Department. Let us come out and check that out. That’s what we’re here for. We’re here to help the public.”

Any information that can assist LCSO in this case can be reported to their office at 601-794-1005.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.