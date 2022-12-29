Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine.

Business like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer dry.

“Actually, we’ve had a lot of positive feedback from the community,” manager Corey Richard said. “There’s going to be mixed reviews, of course. You’ve got your people that are not too fond, but, for the most part, a lot of people have been excited about it.

“It’s going to be able to bring a lot to us. It’s going to bring tax dollars to the area. It’s going to be able to benefit the community. So, we’re looking forward to it.”

While Richards may be chomping at the bit, others are not as enthused.

Pam Carter says Morgan’s owner made a promise to his mother that he would never sell alcohol or tobacco at his store.

She also says she understands the economic impact, but is wary of public safety.

“Well I see it bringing in more money, but I also see the crime rate going up,” Carter said. “Generally, with the sale of alcohol, there is more crime.”

Business owners in Lamar County now can go online and apply for a permit to sell beer and light spirits.

For now, the liquor license will have to wait.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.