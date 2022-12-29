Win Stuff
Jones County, Laurel teaming up to better track ATVs

Jones County, Laurel teaming up on stolen ATVs
Jones County, Laurel teaming up on stolen ATVs
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of theft5s involving all-terrain vehicles in Laurel and Jones County has law enforcement officers concerned for residents.

Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations.

Although some have been arrested in connection with certain case, detectives have wanted to keep details under wraps because they are working other cases as well.

