Jones County, Laurel teaming up to better track ATVs

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of theft5s involving all-terrain vehicles in Laurel and Jones County has law enforcement officers concerned for residents.

Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations.

Although some have been arrested in connection with certain case, detectives have wanted to keep details under wraps because they are working other cases as well.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.