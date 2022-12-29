Jones County judges sworn in

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The installation of judiciary and county officials in Jones County took place Thursday.

Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson, Chancery Court Judge Billie Graham and County and Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson took the oath of office alongside District Attorney Brad Thompson and County Attorney Risher Caves.

Justice T. Kenneth Griffis Jr. gave each official the oath of office.

Williamson says it was an honor to be reelected to serve his county.

“In 2023, we are going to continue to fight the scourge of drugs in our county,” Williamson said. “We’re going to try to help those people that are first-time offenders with possession charges to get back on the right track and those that insist on being a part of distribution of drugs in our county, we’re going to send to the penitentiary.”

County court judges serve four-year terms and elections are non-partisan.

