JCSD makes arrest at site of Tuesday shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 42-year-old Jones County man who did not show up in court to handle a gun possession charge now faces a second gun possession charge.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at the same residence on Smith Chapel Road that was the scene of a shooting incident on Tuesday.

JCSD investigators and narcotics agents arrested Edward “Edwin” Earl Massey on a Jones County Circuit Court failure-to-appear bench warrant in association with a possession of a weapon by a felon charge.

Massey also was charged Thursday with another charge of possession of a weapon by a Felon related to a shooting incident on Tuesday.

Massey is now incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

#####Photo attached - Edward (Edwin) Earl Massey shortly after his arrest at a residence in the 200 block of Smith Chapel Road in eastern Jones County.

