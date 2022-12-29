HPD seeking suspect in credit card fraud investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

According to HPD, the suspect is wanted in connection to stolen credit cards reportedly used at the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 49.

If you can identify the person pictured above, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

