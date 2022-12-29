Win Stuff
HPD seeking suspect in credit card fraud investigation

The suspect is wanted in connection to stolen credit cards reportedly used at the Walmart on...
The suspect is wanted in connection to stolen credit cards reportedly used at the Walmart on Highway 49.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

According to HPD, the suspect is wanted in connection to stolen credit cards reportedly used at the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 49.

If you can identify the person pictured above, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

