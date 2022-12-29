Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Glendale Utility District ‘boil-water’ notice lifted Wednesday

Glendale Utility District in Forrest County lifted 'boil-water' notice Wednesday afternoon
Glendale Utility District in Forrest County lifted 'boil-water' notice Wednesday afternoon((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Glendale Utility District

FORREST COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - Some 1,500 customers of the Glendale Utility District in Forrest County are no longer under a boil-water notice.

The utility got word Wednesday that water samples taken from around the district had come back “all clear and have been reported to the (Mississippi State Department of Health).”

The notice was lifted about 3:45 p.m.

“The water department thanks everyone for their patience,” the district said.

A “boil-water” notice was issued across the entire Glendale system on Christmas Eve after “inclement weather conditions has put a hardship on our electrical equipment at the wells as well as our chlorinators.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tajifa Massey, 39, of Humble, Texas
Texas man arrested after woman injured in alleged aggravated assault in Jones Co.
(File)
Columbia man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 586
According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters saved about 95% of the structure.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
(File)
Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
The 2022 Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period lasted from 6 am, Dec. 23 - midnight, Dec....
MS Hwy Patrol releases 2022 Christmas Holiday enforcement totals

Latest News

Former Lamar County Judge William Andrews will return to a familiar bench for the short term
Andrews appointed as ‘special judge’ for Lamar Co. Court
Five fire engines arrived at the scene, according to Carr, and firefighters were able to have...
3 dogs rescued from afternoon house fire in Hattiesburg; 1 rushed to vet care
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals building
U.S. Fifth Circuit stays order putting Hinds County Detention Center under receivership