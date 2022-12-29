Glendale Utility District ‘boil-water’ notice lifted Wednesday

From the Glendale Utility District

FORREST COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - Some 1,500 customers of the Glendale Utility District in Forrest County are no longer under a boil-water notice.

The utility got word Wednesday that water samples taken from around the district had come back “all clear and have been reported to the (Mississippi State Department of Health).”

The notice was lifted about 3:45 p.m.

“The water department thanks everyone for their patience,” the district said.

A “boil-water” notice was issued across the entire Glendale system on Christmas Eve after “inclement weather conditions has put a hardship on our electrical equipment at the wells as well as our chlorinators.”

