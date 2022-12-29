Win Stuff
Fitness centers gearing up for those resolving to get in shape in 2023

Heather Bayes of Hattiesburg works out at Crunch Fitness Wednesday.
Heather Bayes of Hattiesburg works out at Crunch Fitness Wednesday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt fitness centers are preparing to welcome extra people who may want to get in shape in January as part of a New Year’s resolution.

Crunch Fitness and the Family-Y in Hattiesburg are offering incentives to become a member of their respective gym, or special programs to encourage making fitness goals and reaching them.

“We have a ‘Crunch One Kickoff,’ where we have a sit-down with a personal trainer and that’s going to be the biggest thing that’s going to set someone with a resolution apart from everybody else,” said Leah Ladner, general manager of Crunch Fitness. “That’s going to help them stay on track, really get a personalized plan to make sure they achieve those goals.”

The Family-Y offers membership packages for individuals, couples, families and senior residents.

“We’re waiving our joiner’s fee for the month of January, so we know there’re people that will be coming in, we want to save them a little bit of money,” said Matt Rumph, executive director of the Family-Y in Hattiesburg.

“It’s $50 off, so we’re waiving that joiner’s fee, just to get them into the door.”

