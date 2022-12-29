Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

FDA to include sesame on list of major allergens

Sesame seeds can be a health hazard to those with allergies.
Sesame seeds can be a health hazard to those with allergies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is adding sesame to its list of major food allergens on Jan. 1.

This is a result of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act signed into law last year.

Sesame will join the major food allergens list, which includes milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.

Foods with sesame will now be subject to regulatory requirements, including labeling and manufacturing protocols.

Sesame appears in many different ingredients but has not always been listed by name on product labels.

It must now be obvious so those with a sesame allergy can avoid it.

Sesame allergies can cause various symptomsm including coughing, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and drops in blood pressure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Hattiesburg family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
Victims shot after tracking down their stolen car, JPD says
-
HPD seeking 2 suspects caught on video

Latest News

A casino caught fire overnight in Poipet, Cambodia.
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the 99,000 lbs. crane fell off of the trailer that...
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally...
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
New Orleans’ homicide total climbs to highest in 26 years
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Bill Cosby planning 2023 comedy tour