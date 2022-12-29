Dynamic duo leading the way for Lady Bobcats

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Missy Bilderback has turned Jones College into sort of a basketball sanctuary.

In each of her eight seasons in Ellisville, she’s taken players looking for a fresh start and turned them into a finished product ready for the next level. Meloney Thames and Sakyia White are just the latest.

“It was honestly one of the best decisions I feel like I could’ve made because coming here has given me more opportunities to just put myself out there as a player because coming out of high school I didn’t have many offers,” White said.

“The first school I was at before I came to Jones College, Jackson State, I kind’ve lost love for the game and I didn’t want to play any more,” Thames said. “But coach Bilderback helped me get my confidence back up and helped me develop my game to a higher level.”

White is pulling down 14.1 rebounds a game, good for second in the NJCAA. She’s also pouring in 17.2 points per game.

Thames is right there with her, leading Jones College with 17.8 points per game and learning how to take control on the court.

“Mel’s been incredible,” Bilderback said. “She is definitely a gamer. The bigger the moment, the better she is. She loves the game of basketball, truly loves it. And approaches it with an attitude just to get better and make her teammates better every day. Extremely happy for her and just the individual success that she’s had. She’s definitely earned it and I’m excited that she’s loving the game and playing the game with great joy and with fun like it’s supposed to be played.”

With Thames and White leading the way, the Lady Bobcats made a school-record run to the NJCAA Final Four last season. The duo came back for another shot at the title and a chance to attract more Division I offers.

Thames signed with Mississippi State while White is headed to Florida State.

“Off the bat on my visit [FSU] made me feel really comfortable about who I was as a person and the environment as a whole,” White said.

“Coach [Sam] Purcell, coach [Gabe] Lazo, they really believe in me and I wanted to go somewhere where I had that belief from the coaches,” Thames said.

“It was our best recruiting job probably, Sakyia and Mel coming back,” Bilderback said. “I think that paid off for them individually but obviously for our team. It just gives us great leadership and experience.”

Six Lady Bobcats have already signed Division I scholarships this season:

Meloney Thames – Mississippi State

Sakyia White – Florida State

Carly Keats – Arkansas

Mackenzie Thomas – UTEP

Arianna Patton – Southeastern Louisiana

Tasionna McDowell – Southeastern Louisiana

