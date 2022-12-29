Win Stuff
Coast Guard suspends search for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission for those on board. Family members were told the oil rig company would start its recovery efforts Friday at first daylight.

The crew searched approximately 180 square miles for 8 hours.

Officials say that the United States Coast Guard responded to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the Louisiana coast.

Pieces of the helicopter that crashed off the Louisiana coast have been located, but guard officials say there’s still no sign of the four people on board.

Crews searched for four passengers aboard a helicopter that went down about 10 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish on Thurs., Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m.

Coast Guard officials say the helicopter was reportedly in the process of departing an oil platform when it crashed.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Jose Hernandez says Rotorcraft Leasing Company owns the helicopter. When the crash happened, he says the pilot had just picked up three oil workers from a Houston-based Walter Oil and Gas platform.

The helicopter went down about 10 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans.

One of the workers confirmed is 36-year-old Mississippi man David Scarborough. His current status is unknown, but he just finished a two-week stint onboard the rig and was on his way home.

Scarborough has worked offshore for eight years. He and his wife, Lacy, lost their baby, Sawyer, to drowning in March this year. Lacy is now pregnant with a second son.

The search continues for the pilot and the three workers.

