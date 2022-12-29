Win Stuff
Breezy weather expected to bring rain later in the week

By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

Overnight, look for cloudy weather and not as cold, with low-temperatures in the upper-40s to around 50 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday, with high temperatures in the lower-to-mid-70s and breezy, with winds out of the southeast at 10 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

Thursday night looks to be cloudy with lows in the upper-50s.

On Friday, you can look for an 80 percent chance for showers and a few thunderstorms with highs in the upper-60s. It will be breezy, with southeast winds at 10 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour. Lows will be in the upper-50s.

Saturday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s. Partly-cloudy skies are expected New Year’s Eve, with lows in the lower-50s.

On New Year’s Day expect partly-cloudy weather, with highs in the mid-70s.

