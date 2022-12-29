Win Stuff
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the 99,000 lbs. crane fell off of the trailer that was transporting it after it became dislodged.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway.

The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crane fell off of the trailer that was transporting it after it became dislodged.

County officials called in multiple crews with various types of large equipment, including three large wreckers, to assist with the clean-up efforts. It took the crews until 11 p.m. that night to completely clear the scene - a total of eight and a half hours.

During the clean-up, traffic was significantly slowed. The highway was even closed completely for four hours at one point in the evening.

The Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to the scene to assist with traffic control.

