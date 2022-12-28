Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Waynesboro Police Department receives DUI and seat belt grants

Waynesboro Police Department receives DUI and Seatbelt Grants
Waynesboro Police Department receives DUI and Seatbelt Grants(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -Recently the City of Waynesboro has faced several tragic shootings, which the Assistant Police Chief, Johnathon Platt, offered condolences on before discussing the grants the department recently received.

Although the grants cannot help the situations that previously unfolded, Platt hopes that these will lower the likelihood of future shootings.

The two grants, one for DUIs and another for seat belt safety. The grants specifically focus on driving under the influence and making sure motorists are wearing seat belts. This will allow the police department to put extra manpower on the street in hopes to lower the overall crime rate in the city.

“This allows the department to put more officers on the roadways, and anytime that you have an increase in officer presence it is a strong deterrent to crime and that’s what allows us to do,” said Platt. “So, all in all, the goal of this is just to make this community safer.”

Platt also adds that the grants will run for the fiscal year until September 2023.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
(File)
Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes
(File)
Columbia man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 586
Multiple Jones County fire departments responded to the scene of a fire at the Ellisville home...
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin

Latest News

Hattiesburg continues recycling boxes and Christmas trees
Hattiesburg continues recycling boxes, Christmas trees
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Family loses everything in house fire
Hattiesburg continues recycling boxes and Christmas trees
Christmas tree recycling program
Experience Columbia still open for final week
Visitors can Experience Columbia for one final week