Waynesboro Police Department receives DUI and seat belt grants

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -Recently the City of Waynesboro has faced several tragic shootings, which the Assistant Police Chief, Johnathon Platt, offered condolences on before discussing the grants the department recently received.

Although the grants cannot help the situations that previously unfolded, Platt hopes that these will lower the likelihood of future shootings.

The two grants, one for DUIs and another for seat belt safety. The grants specifically focus on driving under the influence and making sure motorists are wearing seat belts. This will allow the police department to put extra manpower on the street in hopes to lower the overall crime rate in the city.

“This allows the department to put more officers on the roadways, and anytime that you have an increase in officer presence it is a strong deterrent to crime and that’s what allows us to do,” said Platt. “So, all in all, the goal of this is just to make this community safer.”

Platt also adds that the grants will run for the fiscal year until September 2023.

