Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Victims shot after tracking down their stolen car, JPD says

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say victims who tracked down their car were shot once they found it.

On Monday, authorities say the owner of a Chrysler 300 was able to use a tracking device to track their vehicle to 400 Mason Boulevard.

The victim fell in behind the stolen Chrysler to follow it onto the I-55 Frontage Road, and they and a second passenger in his car were shot, police say.

A woman was grazed in the right side of her head and shot in the right leg, while a man was also grazed by a bullet. The two then drove back to Mason Boulevard to meet police and were then transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the alleged driver of the stolen vehicle, Juhansy Peredej, 20, also was transported to the hospital after being shot, where he was arrested and charged with auto theft, auto burglary, aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle.

It was unclear who shot Peredej, who suffered an injury to the shoulder.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Columbia man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 586
Tajifa Massey, 39, of Humble, Texas
Texas man arrested after woman injured in alleged aggravated assault in Jones Co.
According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters saved about 95% of the structure.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
(File)
Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Hattiesburg family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Nearly 5000 stops made in a four day period by MHP statewide.
MHP wraps up Christmas enforcement period, preparing for NYE
6pm Headlines 12/27
6pm Headlines 12/27
Improvements include light fixtures, signage and structural improvements.
14 Sumrall businesses to get improvements through facade grants