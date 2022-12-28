Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land

Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community...
Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”

Information provided by the Tribe’s Department of Public Safety showed the fire at a house on Oswald Road started around 1:30 a.m.

Choctaw Fire Department responded and found the fire fully involved. The fire crew later found two bodies inside.

Authorities in Choctaw continue to investigate, said MBCI.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Hattiesburg family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
Officials said the silver Ford F-150 was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in Clatsop County when...
4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed when tree falls onto truck driving down highway
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
Victims shot after tracking down their stolen car, JPD says
-
HPD seeking 2 suspects caught on video

Latest News

Judge William Andrews appointed to vacancy on Lamar County Court bench
Judge William Andrews appointed to vacancy on Lamar County Court bench
House fire under investigation in Hattiesburg
House fire under investigation in Hattiesburg
Rex Thompson says heavy rain on way
Breezy weather expected to bring rain later in the week
Rex Thompson says heavy rain on way
Rex Thompson says heavy rain on way
The board will consider these ordinances on Jan. 3.
Sumrall has narrowed alcohol ordinance down to 3 options