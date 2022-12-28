MHP wraps up Christmas enforcement period, preparing for NYE

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A total of seven fatalities and 160 collisions total were reported by the Mississippi Highway Patrol following their four-day holiday enforcement period.

MHP is going all hands on deck during the holiday season to try to make sure drivers are staying safe.

“We look for impaired drivers, reckless motorists, stranded motorists, especially over this weekend with that arctic cold blast that had come through,” said Taylor Shows, public affairs officer with MHP Troop J.

Troop J, based out of Hattiesburg, had the least amount of stops during the enforcement period, seeing some of the lowest numbers when it comes to DUIs and seatbelt violations.

“It’s not only about getting out there and writing a ticket, especially at Christmas time,” Shows said. “We’re here to make sure that people traveling through this state have an enjoyable and safe passage to wherever they go.”

Though Christmas is over, MHP is already preparing for New Year’s Eve. They are expecting to do another enforcement period for the NYE weekend.

“The upcoming New Year holiday rolling around, we’ll start a new holiday enforcement period,” Shows said. “Everybody that wears a blue and green uniform will be on the highways and every major roadway in the state. We’ll be working around the clock.”

MHP reported a total approaching 5,000 stops statewide during the four-day period.

