HPD seeking 2 suspects caught on video

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

According to HPD, the individuals in the video clips below have reportedly broken into multiple storage units on Sims Road during the month of December.

If you have any information on the two suspects, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

