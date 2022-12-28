Hattiesburg family loses home in Christmas Eve fire

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - “We were gone only 20 minutes, and by the time we got back, the first thing I saw was Toby getting pulled from the house,” said Eli Bayless.

This is a father’s worst nightmare on Christmas Eve.

“We spent the night in the ER,” said Bayless. “Toby had minor carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Bayless is counting his blessings. His son Toby is still alive after a house fire destroyed all their belongings, including their pets and Christmas presents.

Today, the burnt structure is a painful reminder of the past, each good memory distorted by the aftermath of the flames.

When asked what went through his mind as his house burned to the ground, Toby knew that safety was his priority.

“I knew that I needed to get to safety, and I also knew that I needed to call my parents,” he said. “I thought I was going to die. I thought this was the end, but I motivated myself that I’m not going to die.”

Even with an interrupted Christmas, the community ensured the family didn’t lose their Christmas spirit.

“The nursing staff knew our situation, and they made a point to go out and buy him Christmas presents,” said Bayless. “And we had a little Christmas there.”

Neighbors quickly welcomed the family into their homes, providing them comfort in a time of need. Despite their misfortunes, the family is trying to stay positive. They are thankful for the outpouring of support in a season of giving.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone,” said Bayless. “You’ve helped my family, and I feel safe here, even though what we went through was scary.”

Family and friends have set up a GofundMe to help the family rebuild their lives. If you would like to donate, visit

https://www.Gofundme.Com/f/mcy8us-house-fire-on-christmas-eve?Utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

