Hattiesburg continues recycling boxes, Christmas trees

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will continue recycling live Christmas trees.

City Arborist Andy Parker said it’s a service city leaders have offered for nearly two decades that aims to make the Hub City more eco-friendly.

“We see multiple trees in drainage ditches, and we hate to see when the heavy trash crew has to come by, pick it up and it goes to the landfill,” Parker said. “It’s going to break down, but when it can be put back to use in a better way for the environment that’s always a win-win for us.”

The trees will then be made into mulch and left at Highland Cemetery. Its free and another way to give back to neighbors.

“Better use for the tree, and great mulch for your gardens, for your flower beds, polypore, the trees smell wonderful right now,” Parker said.

However, the eco-friendly mission doesn’t stop there. The city is also collecting boxes. This additional event coincides with the normal curbside pickup program, making this an investment back into the community.

“[We] ask that people bring any cardboard, paper, plastic containers like your milk jugs or water bottles and also your tin and metal soup cans and stuff that you would buy for the household,” said Nkrumah Frazier, the city’s sustainability officer.

The four drop-off locations are: Duncan Lake, Highland Cemetery, Fire Station #8 and the Ben McNair Recreation Center.

