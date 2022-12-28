Don’t let after-Christmas trash target you for crime

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s after Christmas, and you’ve got a lot of great stuff that was under the tree, and now you’re using them. Maybe you got a new TV or state-of-the-art gaming system.

However, when you leave those empty boxes out by the side of the road, it becomes an inviting target for would-be thieves who might want to pilfer those packages.

“It’s crimes of opportunity, and you want to diminish those opportunities for criminals. If you have your PlayStation 5 box or your big screen TV box, wait until trash day and put it out then,” said Sgt. Jason Ducre with the Gulfport Police Department.

Or you might have a terrific after-Christmas trip planned, and you leave town and post those pictures of where you are on Facebook.

“With vacations, if you’re going on vacation, wait until after you get back to post them on social media so criminals don’t know you’re out of town,” Ducre said. “It’s just little things like this that detour criminals. Everybody thinks it doesn’t happen to them, until it happens to them.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.