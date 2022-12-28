Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, NOFD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday (Dec. 28) morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a 6:47 a.m. tweet from NOFD.

The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire.

Smoke was not visible from the outside of the dome, but did make its way onto the field, a source tells Fox 8.

As of 7:45 a.m., the scene outside the dome returned to a relative calm.

No injuries were immediately reported.

In September of 2021, a pressure washer caught fire in the Superdome’s “gutter tub” while crews were cleaning the roof in preparation for Caesar’s branding to replace the old Mercedes logos.

The Superdome has been undergoing renovations for almost four years, entering Phase 3 of the $450 million project in May of 2022. Main entrances are being converted into giant atriums with escalators. Concourses are being widened, made possible by the removal of 80,000 square feet of pedestrian ramps. The team shop is also being relocated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tajifa Massey, 39, of Humble, Texas
Texas man arrested after woman injured in alleged aggravated assault in Jones Co.
(File)
Columbia man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 586
According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters saved about 95% of the structure.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
(File)
Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
The 2022 Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period lasted from 6 am, Dec. 23 - midnight, Dec....
MS Hwy Patrol releases 2022 Christmas Holiday enforcement totals

Latest News

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Vancleave, Mississippi
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Hattiesburg family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
Better Business Bureau offers tips for dealing with flight cancellations, delays