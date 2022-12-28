Better Business Bureau offers tips for dealing with flight cancellations, delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau is offering tips for travelers as hundreds of flights continue to get canceled in Louisiana across the United States.

As of the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28, no flights have been canceled or delayed at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. However, there were at least a dozen flight cancelations at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The Better Business Bureau said there are no U.S. federal laws that require airlines to compensate passengers for a delayed flight. However, passengers are entitled to a full refund for a canceled flight, according to the BBB. The refund should also include bag fees.

Experts said customers are not entitled to a refund if a trip was canceled by the passenger.

The Better Business Bureau released the below additional tips for travelers:

Check delays - Travelers can check their latest flight information on their carrier’s website or via the airline’s telephone reservation system. Many times, delays don’t occur until the day of the flight and the airline must update its flight information within 30 minutes of receiving a notice of a status change.

Check carrier and credit card terms - While federal regulations don’t require airlines to reimburse expenses such as rooms or food in the event a flight is canceled or severely delayed, the carrier and credit card companies may have different policies. Purchase tickets with a credit card that offers trip protection or travelers’ insurance and check individual airline policies.

Keep documentation - Keep receipts and records for expenses incurred as a result of a significantly delayed or canceled flight. These may be needed later to recover expenses.

Check the carrier’s website - Most airlines allow consumers to initiate refunds directly on the carrier’s website. Using a website may help a consumer obtain a refund or rebook a trip much faster than waiting for a consumer service agent in person or on the phone.

Rules are different for foreign flights - Flights that were canceled while in another country will be affected by the laws of that nation. Check with the local country’s department of transportation while traveling internationally.

