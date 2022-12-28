Andrews appointed as ‘special judge’ for Lamar Co. Court

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Retired Lamar County Court Judge William E. “Billy” Andrews III will return to the County Court bench as a special judge.

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an order on Tuesday appointing Andrews, who is a senior status judge, to serve as a “special judge” for Lamar County Court until Gov. Tate Reeves makes an appointment to fill a judicial vacancy

The County Court vacancy was created by the governor’s appointment of Lamar County Court Judge Brad A. Touchstone to a vacancy on the 15th Circuit Court.

Judge Anthony Mozingo will retire from the 15th Circuit Court on Dec. 31, 2022.

Judge Andrews, of Purvis, served as Lamar County Court Judge from 2008 through 2018.

He served six years on the Commission on Judicial Performance.

He served in the House of Representatives from 1977-1983 representing parts of Covington, Forrest and Lamar counties, and for three months in 2020 representing parts of Forrest and Lamar counties.

Andrews is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and the former Jackson School of Law, now Mississippi College School of Law.

