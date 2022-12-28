Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Andrews appointed as ‘special judge’ for Lamar Co. Court

Former Lamar County Judge William Andrews will return to a familiar bench for the short term
Former Lamar County Judge William Andrews will return to a familiar bench for the short term(Envato)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Retired Lamar County Court Judge William E. “Billy” Andrews III will return to the County Court bench as a special judge.

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an order on Tuesday appointing Andrews, who is a senior status judge, to serve as a “special judge” for Lamar County Court until Gov. Tate Reeves makes an appointment to fill a judicial vacancy

The County Court vacancy was created by the governor’s appointment of Lamar County Court Judge Brad A. Touchstone to a vacancy on the 15th Circuit Court.

Judge Anthony Mozingo will retire from the 15th Circuit Court on Dec. 31, 2022.

Judge Andrews, of Purvis, served as Lamar County Court Judge from 2008 through 2018.

He served six years on the Commission on Judicial Performance.

He served in the House of Representatives from 1977-1983 representing parts of Covington, Forrest and Lamar counties, and for three months in 2020 representing parts of Forrest and Lamar counties.

Andrews is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and the former Jackson School of Law, now Mississippi College School of Law.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tajifa Massey, 39, of Humble, Texas
Texas man arrested after woman injured in alleged aggravated assault in Jones Co.
(File)
Columbia man dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy 586
According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters saved about 95% of the structure.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
(File)
Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
The 2022 Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period lasted from 6 am, Dec. 23 - midnight, Dec....
MS Hwy Patrol releases 2022 Christmas Holiday enforcement totals

Latest News

Five fire engines arrived at the scene, according to Carr, and firefighters were able to have...
3 dogs rescued from afternoon house fire in Hattiesburg; 1 rushed to vet care
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
MBI issues endangered/missing alert for 3 young girls from Belden, Miss.
U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals building
U.S. Fifth Circuit stays order putting Hinds County Detention Center under receivership
When you leave those empty boxes from holiday gifts out by the side of the road, it becomes an...
Don’t let after-Christmas trash target you for crime