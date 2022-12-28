3 dogs rescued from afternoon house fire in Hattiesburg; 1 rushed to vet care

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Corinne Street.

According to HFD Assistant Chief Chris Carr, the department received a call about the fire around 1 p.m.

Five fire engines arrived at the scene, according to Carr, and firefighters were able to have the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The homeowners were not present, as one of the owners said they both were at work when they were notified about the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined by HFD, but the husband believes something electrical could have been the cause. (Mallory Rougeou)

At the time of the fire, according to one of the homeowners, three dogs were there. Two of the dogs are fine, but one was taken to a veterinarian by the homeowner’s wife for treatment.

HFD is currently investigating the cause.

