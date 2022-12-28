14 Sumrall businesses to get improvements through facade grants

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple businesses in Sumrall are set for a makeover thanks to some grant money.

The Main Street Association of Sumrall had businesses apply for the grant back in October.

Each business that qualifies for the grant will receive one dollar for each dollar they contribute to the improvements to their building, maxing out at $10,000.

“This way we help to give them some money in their pocket that they can use to make their business look better, but it also increases our tax revenue for the town,” said Sabreya DeLancey with Sumrall Main Street Association. “The goal for this is to instill pride for the business owners and the people that live in town too.”

The association will give out a total of $50,000 in facade grants to 14 different businesses.

Sumrall Main Street is projecting a total of $125,000 in improvements coming to the town.

