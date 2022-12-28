12/28 Ryan’s “Still Frosty” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

You still likely had to give yourself a few minutes extra for your morning commute due to some lingering frost, but today will be the last frosty day for a while. In fact, once we leave the 30s behind later today we won’t see them again for at least the next two weeks! Quite the change after a weekend and more of some of the coldest Arctic air we’ve ever seen, but that’s South MS weather for you...a roller-coaster. This roller-coaster will be more up than down though, not as thrilling, but certainly more comfortable. That means this morning’s low of 31 in Hattiesburg will be a distant memory very shortly as we climb up the thermometer, to around 68 degrees by the early afternoon. That’s a handful of degrees warmer than yesterday, but the real change comes tomorrow morning which will be around 20 degrees warmer than this morning was, low near 51! By Thursday afternoon we’ll be into the mid 70s, but that’s where we’ll level off as a parade of fronts moves through from the end of this week and into the weekend. Expect highs to level off in the upper 60s and low 70s, with our many upcoming rainy days being on the cool end and the drier days on the warmer. By next Wednesday, the last of the fronts will have passed through, but even then it isn’t looking like we’ll fall below or seasonal averages for this time of year (High: 60/Low: 39).

As far as the active weather goes we’ll see essentially 2 rounds. Round one comes through Friday, exiting the area by Saturday morning. This one will likely have a few thunderstorms mixed in, but isn’t looking of particular concern for severe weather. Round 2 starts the day after the start of 2023, raining most of Monday and Tuesday, but will begin to thin out by Wednesday evening. This one has a better overall structure, so severe weather will likely be associated with this system, but it’s still just over a week away so a lot can happen. Stay tuned.

