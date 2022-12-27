Visitors can Experience Columbia for one final week

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual city-wide event has been running since the end of November and will continue until the end of this week.

Experience Columbia continues to feature activities like ice skating, building a buddy, Christmas lights and smores.

“Everything’s open,” said Jacob Harrison, the Director of Business Development for Experience Columbia. “We’re operating as usual. Still have the light shows on top of the hour; still have the ice skating rinks. The train and the trams are still running. Still plenty to do, lots of great food to eat, and a great atmosphere to visit with your family.”

Guests said the colder weather has even helped to improve the atmosphere and make you feel like you’re in a winter wonderland.

Although Experience Columbia will end on December 31, they will have a big New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in the new year, featuring special guest Chapel Heart.

