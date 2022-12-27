Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Visitors can Experience Columbia for one final week

Guests said the colder weather has even helped to improve the atmosphere and make you feel like you’re in a winter wonderland.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual city-wide event has been running since the end of November and will continue until the end of this week.

Experience Columbia continues to feature activities like ice skating, building a buddy, Christmas lights and smores.

“Everything’s open,” said Jacob Harrison, the Director of Business Development for Experience Columbia. “We’re operating as usual. Still have the light shows on top of the hour; still have the ice skating rinks. The train and the trams are still running. Still plenty to do, lots of great food to eat, and a great atmosphere to visit with your family.”

Guests said the colder weather has even helped to improve the atmosphere and make you feel like you’re in a winter wonderland.

Although Experience Columbia will end on December 31, they will have a big New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in the new year, featuring special guest Chapel Heart.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident late Saturday afternoon in Jones County sent two people...
4-vehicle accident sent 2 to the hospital with moderate injuries
A Hattiesburg man died Friday when the pickup he was driving left U.S. 11, rolled to a patch of...
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
Two inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center, sheriff says
Escaped Hinds County detainees remain on the run
The Grinch was released from Jones County Adult Distention Center Sunday afternoon
Jones County frees The Grinch after change of heart

Latest News

This is one of the busiest times of the year for returns across retail stores.
Pine Belt businesses prepare for massive amounts of returns
Small bar in Laurel offering fun in The City Beautiful.
Laurel business to offer NYE celebration for third year
6pm Headlines 12/26
6pm Headlines 12/26
Laurel businesses prepare for the new year
Looking back at 2022: Laurel businesses prepare for the new year