Tips for celebrating the New Year with a bang in a safe way

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s fun to start the New Year off by shooting fireworks; however, there are some rules you must follow to stay safe.

Mike Chaney, the Mississippi insurance commissioner and state fire marshal, hopes everyone will take precautions when shooting fireworks.

“Fireworks cause thousands of injuries in the U.S. every year,” said Chaney. “Children are especially at risk for injury.

“Teach your child not to point or throw fireworks at people, animals, or buildings. Show children how to put fireworks in buckets of water and dispose of them properly so as not to start a fire.”

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal recommends these additional safety tips:

  • Observe local laws
    • Those wishing to purchase and use fireworks should check with their fire protection officials to ensure that local laws are being followed.
    • Some municipalities prohibit fireworks from being used within city limits.
  • Use common sense
    • Always read and follow the directions on each firework.
  • Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
  • Buy from reliable fireworks sellers, and store them in a cool, dry place.
  • (*If you are a minor) Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.
  • Put used fireworks in a bucket of water, and have a hose ready.
  • Only use fireworks outdoors away from homes, dry grass and trees.
  • Light only one item at a time, and keep it at a safe distance.
  • Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.
  • Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.
  • Never give fireworks to small children.
  • Never carry fireworks in your pocket.
  • Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

For more information on firework safety, click HERE.

