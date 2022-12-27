Win Stuff
Texas man arrested after woman injured in alleged aggravated assault in Jones Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman was injured and shot at in an alleged aggravated assault on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occurred in the 200 block of Smith Chapel Road in eastern Jones County.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said the scene was intense as the JCSD command staff, patrol deputies, investigators and narcotics agents arrived to help. They found an armed male, the suspected shooter, inside a mobile home with children and at least one other adult.

After an undisclosed time, the suspect surrendered to law enforcement custody.

According to the sheriff’s department, 39-year-old Tajifa Massey, of Humble, Texas, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault - manifesting extreme indifference to life and possession of a weapon by a felon. He has been booked at the Jones County Adult Detention Center and is waiting for his initial appearance.

Tajifa Massey, 39, of Humble, Texas
Tajifa Massey, 39, of Humble, Texas(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

The JCSD tactical medic, EMServ Ambulance Service and a Powers Fire & Rescue medical personnel examined the woman. She was not wounded by gunfire, but the suspected shooter allegedly struck her in the face. The woman declined medical transport for further treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation by the JCSD.

