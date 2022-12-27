Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off." (SOURCE: Natalie McClain)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ever had a dance battle with your teacher?

A group of students at one school challenged their teacher to a dance-off between exams on Dec. 23. The results sent them all screaming.

The student went straight into “attack mode” first.

But the students’ teacher Yolanda Turner brought her A game.

Assistant principal Natalie McClain filmed the moment with her eighth graders.

The video quickly went viral.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
(File)
Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve
Meridian Police are currently investigating after a body was found in the 600 block of Murphy...
Death investigation underway after body found on Murphy Rd

Latest News

Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
FILE - This booking photo provided by Glynn County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Jackie Johnson,...
Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it