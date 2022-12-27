Win Stuff
Southern Pines looking for answers after cat trap theft in Hub City

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic is hoping to find the person responsible for stealing their cat trap.

The device was set up in Hattiesburg on 4th street between the Handy Pantry and the snow cone shop. It was used to catch cats, so the clinic could fix them and help find a potential home.

Security footage shows a person with a white Chevrolet picking up the trap and placing it in their vehicle.

“We can’t have people doing this kind of thing,” Jennifer Lewis, a volunteer, said. “If you’ll do this to a small animal, imagine what you would do if you thought you could take advantage of anybody. I feel like that’s the license we’re giving people by not punishing people for doing things like this. It’s kind of like preying on the weakest in society, the little animals who have no one.”

Cat fosters are always needed, as well as feeders of feral cats and those who could help trap cats. Fostering allows the socialization of cats and kittens and gets them homes. Southern Pines is partnered with Friends of Homeless Animals of Rhode Island (FOHARI).

Donations to the fund for spaying and neutering at The Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic should be made to DOROTHY RICKS COMMUNITY CAT FUND.

If you have any information about the person in the pictures or have seen this truck before, call Southern Pines at 601-544-5678.

To donate, visit https://www.sopineshealthypets.org/freetobe.html or https://www.sopineshealthypets.org/communitycats.html.

